Lisandro Martinez stars in Man Utd’s win at Southampton

Lisandro Martinez produced a delightful performance for Manchester United during their 1-0 Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday.

The Red Devils registered their second-straight victory of the league campaign at St Mary’s, but they were made to work hard for the result, partly due to their poor finishing.

Bruno Fernandes’ stellar volley in the 55th minute sealed the win for United. The defence put in another strong showing and Martinez led the way with his performance.

The Argentine made a slow start to his United career, but has stepped up over the past two matches.

He made several clearances in the win over Liverpool, and was once again terrific against the Saints.

The 24-year-old had a nervy start on the south Coast, but looked at home thereafter with seven clearances and four interceptions. He also won 100 per cent of his duels.

His passing was far from perfect at just 69 per cent, but he was superb defensively and managed to keep Che Adams at bay for most of the game, barring one occasion.

He appears to have quickly adapted to the Premier League after a tough couple of games, and the onus will now be on extending the good run of form over a prolonged period.

Meanwhile, United will be delighted with recent results. They were bottom of the league after two games, but are now seventh on the table, just one point off the top four.

Their victory over the Saints today ended a seven-match losing away streak in the division. They will now be aiming to register a second successive win away from home.

United travel to east Midlands to face a struggling Leicester City side on Thursday night. They should be favourites for the game, judging by the poor form of the Foxes on both ends of the pitch.