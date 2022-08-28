Man Utd agree £84.8m deal to sign Ajax star Antony

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester United have finally agreed an £84.8m [€100m] deal to sign Antony from Ajax with the attacker set to sign a 5-year contract on Monday.

Antony emerged as a target for Erik ten Hag this summer as the former Ajax boss is keen on reinforcing his frontline to inject depth and quality into his attacking ranks. Ajax have played hardball in negotiations for the Brazilian but the winger has been pushing for a move and it now seems he’s finally in line to get his dream move to Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano claims that a deal in principal has been agreed between the two clubs with Man Utd set to pay a huge £84.8m [€100m] fee. Antony will sign a five-year contract on Monday with an option for a further year and the player will fly to Manchester soon to finalise his move.

Erik ten Hag has only been able to make four signings this summer. Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Casemiro are the new faces at the Theatre of Dreams and now by the looks of it, Antony will be the fifth.

Ten Hag oversaw a demoralising start this season with United losing their first two games and sliding to the bottom of the table. The Red Devils, however, have done well to register wins against Liverpool and Southampton and are now up to seventh in the table.

Our View

Manchester United completing the signing of Antony before the deadline day could trigger a series of events. Cristiano Ronaldo has been looking to leave United all summer but the club were reluctant to let him leave as they had no one to replace him. Now that they are closing in on Antony, Ronaldo could finally get his move but there is very little time left in the window so it will be interesting to see if the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker gets his transfer.

Antony will be a solid addition to ten Hag’s attack as he should bring with him a serious goal threat in the final third. The Brazil international is a pacey winger with excellent ball control, and he’s also a proven finisher who can also create chances while operating as a winger.

Under ten Hag at Ajax, Antony made 79 appearances, scoring 22 times while assisting on 20 occasions. It is clear why the Dutch coach has opted to lure him to Man Utd.