Arthur Melo to undergo medical ahead of Liverpool move

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is flying to the UK to undergo a medical ahead of a season long loan move to Liverpool, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Wednesday night after Liverpool’s dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle United that the club were looking to sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.

Jordan Henderson became the latest midfielder to pick up an injury after limping off against the Magpies so Liverpool need reinforcements in the middle of the park ahead of a busy few months.

Several names have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks but Melo emerged as a surprise candidate this morning with Di Marzio breaking the news that Liverpool have agreed to sign the South American on loan.

The Italian journalist says Melo is flying to the UK from Turin’s Caselle airport to finalise the move. Fabrizio Romano also claims that the midfielder is scheduled to undergo his medical this afternoon after agreeing to join Liverpool.

Romano says the Reds made their move on Wednesday night and Melo is set to join on a season long loan with no option to make the deal permanent next summer. Reliable UK journalist David Ornstein has also confirmed the news.

Struggles

The Brazilian international joined Juventus from Barcelona in 2020 but has struggled to establish himself during his time in Serie A and he started just 11 league games last season.

Melo has fallen even further down the pecking order following the arrival of Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain so Juventus are happy to let him leave on loan to get more regular football.

Liverpool will be getting an experienced player to act as cover while the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old is unlikely to be a first team regular under Klopp but he should still see plenty of action with Liverpool competing in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup this season.