Liverpool confirm signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus

Liverpool have confirmed the deadline day signing of Arthur Melo on a season long loan from Juventus.

Jurgen Klopp has been in the market for a new central midfielder after suffering a spate of injuries in the middle of the park over the past few weeks.

Naby Kieta, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all on the sidelines while Jordan Henderson is also facing a spell out after picking up a knock against Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

That set-back has forced Liverpool into action on deadline day and news broke on Thursday morning that the Merseysiders had made a late move to sign Arthur from Juventus.

The South American flew to the UK to undergo his medical and finalise terms ahead of a season long loan move to Anfield, as Liverpool rushed to get the deal over the line before the window closed.

Thankfully, the formalities have been completed and Liverpool have announced on their official website that Arthur has joined the club on a short-term loan deal, with no option to make the move permanent next summer.

The 26-year-old was once considered to be one of the most exciting midfield prospects in Brazilian football after starring for Gremio and he earned a dream move to Barcelona in 2018.

New start

However, he struggled to establish himself at the Camp Nou and was eventually sold to Juventus in a controversial swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic during the summer of 2020.

Arthur has also failed to live up to expectation during his time in Turin as he started just 11 league games last season and fell even further down the pecking order following the arrival of Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain.

Therefore, the Brazilian international was keen for a fresh start and Liverpool have given him the opportunity to resurrect his career here in the Premier League.

Arthur is unlikely to be a first choice starter for the Merseysiders when everybody is fit but with the injury issues Klopp is experiencing in midfield, he should still see plenty of action over the course of the season.

Arthur becomes Liverpool’s fourth signing of the summer window following the arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsey.

He could now go straight into the squad to face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime and will wear the No.29 shirt for Liverpool this season.