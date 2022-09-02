Diogo Dalot impresses again in Man Utd’s win over Leicester

Diogo Dalot produced another solid performance for Manchester United as they secured a 1-0 Premier League win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Portugal international has been manager Erik ten Hag’s preferred starting right-back from pre-season, and he has started to repay his faith with a string of impressive displays.

Dalot put in a strong defensive shift against Liverpool last month. It was followed up by an excellent showing at Southampton where he produced a splendid cross for Bruno Fernandes’ winning goal.

The 23-year-old could not make another goal contribution last night, but he was superb defensively. The former Porto graduate barely put a foot wrong after being booked in the 28th minute.

Dalot finished the game with an impressive five tackles while winning seven ground and aerial duels. He completed 80 per cent of his passes and was dribbled past on just one occasion.

At the beginning of the summer, there was much debate over the right-back spot. Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were offered equal minutes last season, but could not register a goal or an assist.

Despite this, Dalot was backed from the off by Ten Hag and he is now reaping rewards. He is now an undisputed starter, and Wan-Bissaka may only feature when the Portuguese is rested.

United registered a third-straight Premier League win yesterday. After starting the season with back-to-back losses, they have found momentum and are just one point adrift of the top four.

The turnaround should delight many United fans, but there is no room for complacency. The Red Devils face a tricky game at the weekend with league leaders Arsenal coming to Old Trafford.

The north London giants have played with a very high intensity in the first half of games, and United will need to match that in order to prevail with a fourth successive victory under Ten Hag.