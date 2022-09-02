Expected Liverpool line-up vs Everton, Matip starts

Liverpool travel to Goodison Park for Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Reds have been far from their best in the new Premier League season, but should go into the derby with confidence after beating Newcastle United with the final kick in midweek (2-1 win).

Liverpool are currently seven points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, but manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the stunning late victory at Anfield can turnaround the club’s fortunes.

The Reds have won just two of the previous five meetings against Everton, but both of those were last season. They should be favourites to pick up their third win of the top-flight campaign.

Here is how they could line up against Liverpool:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker has been Liverpool’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. The Brazil international has picked up just one clean sheet this term against Bournemouth and will be hoping that the defence can show a better defensive resolve against the Toffees tomorrow.

Matip returns in central defence

Defence: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are expected to continue in the full-back positions once again. The duo were substituted in the 71st minute against Newcastle which is obviously a hint that they will start.

In central defence, Joe Gomez could make way for the return of Joel Matip. The Cameroon star is now injury-free. Having been an unused substitute in midweek, he could now come in to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the backline.

Ibrahima Konate may only return around the international break after his knee injury.

Jordan Henderson ruled out

Midfield: Liverpool suffered a blow against the Magpies with captain Jordan Henderson picking up a hamstring injury. Klopp has ruled him out for the derby. It is likely that we will see a midfield three of Harvey Elliott, Fabinho and James Milner tomorrow.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita have all been ruled out of the Everton game while deadline day signing Arthur Melo has yet to receive his international clearance. The Brazil international could make his debut against Napoli at best.

Jota and Nunez available for selection

Attack: The Reds have been handed a double boost with the availability of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez. Jota is back in training after injury while Nunez has served his three-match suspension for his reckless red card against Crystal Palace.

Despite their presence, Klopp may not change the frontline. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz are expected to start in attack. Firmino has been a revelation over the past two matches with three goals and three assists.

Expected Liverpool line-up vs Everton