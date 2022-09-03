[Teams] Everton vs Liverpool: Line-ups from Goodison Park

Liverpool will be looking to build some momentum with another win when they take on Everton at Goodison Park this lunchtime, 12:30pm kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes from the side that claimed a dramatic last gasp victory over Newcastle United in midweek. Kostas Tsimikas is recalled to start at left-back meaning Andrew Robertson drops to the bench.

Alisson Becker keeps his place between the sticks once again for Liverpool while Trent Alexander-Arnold continues at right-back. Joe Gomez keeps his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence so Joel Matip is among the substitutes.

Fabio Carvalho scored the 98th minute winner at Anfield in midweek and the youngster is rewarded with a start in midfield today. Harvey Elliot and Fabinho keep their places in the Liverpool midfield but Jordan Henderson is ruled out due to injury.

Summer signing Darwin Nunez is handed an immediate recall up front after completing a three-game suspension. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz support the former Benfica hitman in the Liverpool attack.

Roberto Firmino is named among the substitutes while deadline day signing Arthur Melo is on the bench along with Diego Joto – who’s back from injury.

As for Everton, Neal Maupay starts up front and is supported by Anthony Gordon. Alex Iwobi also starts once again for the Toffees while Amadou Onana is handed his debut in midfield.

Jordon Pickford starts in goal for the hosts while Seamus Coleman and Salomon Rondon are among the substitutes this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Everton

Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Davies, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon, Maupay

Subs: Keane, Allan, McNeil, Begovic, Coleman, Gueye, Ruben Vinagre, Rondon, Mills

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Elliott, Carvalho; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Fimrino, Jota, Robertson, Arthur, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips.