Ajax manager confirms Edson Alvarez wanted Chelsea move

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has confirmed that Edson Alvarez wanted to move to Chelsea this summer.

The Blues made a late £43 million bid for Alvarez on August 31, but Ajax decided against selling him as their transfer window was closing on the same day.

The Mexico international tried his best to leave the club by refusing to train, but the Dutch champions were firm on their not for sale stance on the player.

Speaking to ESPN via football.london, Schreuder acknowledged that Chelsea made a bid for Alvarez on Dutch deadline day and the player was keen on the move.

He added that the 24-year-old was left disappointed by the club’s transfer decision, but has reassured Ajax that he is fully committed to them going forward.

He said: “Chelsea reported themselves for Edson Alvarez on the final day and Alvarez wanted this. For one day he was feeling very down by yesterday he told me: ‘Coach, I am here and I will give 100 per cent again.”

Our view:

Chelsea were desperately eyeing a holding midfielder before the English transfer deadline, and made an approach for Alvarez on the penultimate day.

However, Ajax did not have any time to find a top-class replacement. Florian Grillitsch was signed on a free transfer, but he is only being considered as a back-up.

Hence, there were no surprises that they turned down the Blues’ interest, but the west London giants are being backed to make a fresh approach in January.

Alvarez has been reassured that Chelsea will return for him at the turn of the year despite the fact that they signed Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus.

The Blues certainly need more midfield depth going forward. Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are in their 30s and no longer in their prime. They need to be replaced soon.

Kante has had injury troubles over the past few years. The Frenchman is currently sidelined for a while after his hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur.