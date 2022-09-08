[Teams] Zurich vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Arsenal get their Europa League campaign underway this evening as they take on FC Zurich at the AFG Arena in Group A.

As expected, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has made several changes from the side that lost to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League at the weekend. Goalkeeper Matt Turner comes in to make his debut between the sticks having joined Arsenal in the summer. No.1 Aaron Ramsdale is given a rest.

Ben White also drops to the bench as Takehiro Tomiyasu is recalled to start his first game of the season at right-back. Oleksandr Zinchenko is given a rest so Kieran Tierney comes in to start at left-back for Arsenal this evening.

William Saliba is also back among the substitutes as Rob Holding is recalled to start alongside Gabriel in the middle of the back four. Arteta has limited options in midfield as Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are still recovering from injuries. Therefore, the Arsenal boss has no option but to start Albert Sambi Lokonga and Granit Xhaka once again in the middle of the park.

Arsenal have a little more depth in attack so Arteta is able to give Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard a well-earned rest. Fabio Vieira comes in to make his full debut after coming off the bench at Old Trafford on Sunday while summer fellow signing Marquinhos also makes his debut for the Gunners on the wing.

Reiss Nelson is out injured so Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place on the left flank but Gabriel Jesus is rested with Eddie Nketiah coming in to start up front for Arsenal this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Zurich

Brecher, Boranijasevic, Kamberi, Kryeziu, Aliti, Dzemaili, Selnaes, Okita, Krasniqi, Guerrero, Aiyegun

Subs: Kostadinovic, Omeragic, Santini, Marchesano, Hornschuh, Conde, Avdijaj, Vyunnyk, Rohner, Hodza, Mets, De Nitti

Arsenal

Turner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Lokonga, Xhaka, Marquinhos, Vieira, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, White, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Saliba, Zinchenko, Cirjan, Smith, Cozier-Duberry.