[Teams] Liverpool vs Ajax: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to get their Champions League group stage campaign up and running when they take on Ajax at Anfield tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made four changes from the side that lost 4-1 to Napoli last week and it’s not surprising considering he called the performance in Italy a ‘horror show’.

Alisson Becker does keep his place between the sticks with Adrien among the substitutes while Trent Alexander-Arnold will be looking to make amends after his poor showing in Naples last week.

However, Andrew Robertson is ruled out with a knock that he picked up against Napoli so Kostas Tsimikas comes in at left-back. Virgil van Dijk keeps his place in the Liverpool defence but Joe Gomes drops out with Joel Matip recalled to line-up alongside the Dutchman.

Klopp is handed a major boost as Thiago Alcantara is fit to return to the starting eleven after making an appearance off the bench last week. James Milner is the man to make way following his poor performances in Italy.

Fabinho keeps his place in the holding role while Harvey Elliott also starts once again for Liverpool. Fabio Carvalho is back on the bench after recovering from a knock but Jordan Henderson remains out.

The final change sees Diogo Jota recalled up front to make his first start of the season after returning to full fitness. Roberto Firmino drops out to join Darwin Nunez on the bench. Summer signing Arthur is also among the substitutes this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Gomez, Milner, Firmino, Nunez, Carvalho, Arthur, Bajcetic, Phillips.

Ajax

Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Taylor, Alvarez, Berghuis; Tadic, Bergwijn, Kudus.

Subs: Stekelenburg, Gorter, Klassen, Brobbey, Ocampos, Kaplan, Lucca, Sanchez, Grillitsch, Baas, Regger, Magallan.