Zinchenko out | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Brentford

Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Brentford at the Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here is the side Mikel Arteta is expected to pick:

Goalkeeper: Arteta is set to revert back to his first choice starting eleven after the Europa League win over FC Zurich last time out. Therefore, Matt Turner will drop to the bench with Aaron Ramsdale recalled in goal.

Defence: Arsenal have received a huge blow with the news that Oleksandr Zinchenko has been ruled out for two weeks with a calf injury that he sustained in training this week. Kieran Tierney will continue at left-back against Brentford.

Takehiro Tomiyasu started his first game of the season last week but he’s expected to drop to the bench with Ben White recalled at right-back. William Saliba was given a rest against Zurich but the Frenchman should come in alongside Gabriel this weekend with Rob Holding making way.

Midfield: Arsenal will hand a late fitness test to Thomas Partey as he looks to make his return from a thigh injury that’s kept him out for the last four matches. Partey is back in full training but Arteta is unlikely to throw him straight back into action so a place on the bench is realistically the best he can hope for.

Odegaard returns

Mohamed Elneny remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Therefore, Albert Sambi Lokonga will continue in the holding role with Granit Xhaka keeping his place in the more advanced role on the left of midfield.

Martin Odegaard will be recalled to captain Arsenal on Sunday after being rested against Zurich. Fabio Vieira showed glimpses of his quality in the Europa League clash but he’ll drop back to the bench this weekend.

Attack: Marquinhos excelled on his Arsenal debut in Zurich after scoring an grabbing an assist but the Brazilian is expected to make way for the return of Bukayo Saka on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli should continue on the left flank for the Gunners while Gabriel Jesus will be recalled up front. Eddie Nketiah impressed and scored the winner last week, but he’ll have to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Emile Smith Rowe is ruled out with a groin injury that he aggravated during the warm-down following the defeat to Manchester United earlier this month.

Here is how Arsenal could line-up: