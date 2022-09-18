Liverpool enter race to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk

Italian outlet Calciomercato has revealed that Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in launching a swoop for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in January.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation recently and Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for the winger. However, the Mirror reported earlier this month that it was Brentford that came the closest to signing the player in the summer, who has been popularly dubbed as the ”Ukrainian Neymar”.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also revealed recently that Arsenal were in the race to sign Mudryk in August but dropped out upon learning Shakhtar’s asking fee. The Italian says the valuation was well upwards of £26 million (€30 million), but other reports suggest Mudryk is available for around £30m.

Romano said:

“I think in the future there is a chance for Arsenal, but not only Arsenal. In August, they had some conversations with the agents of Mudryk. “But then, when they knew about the price tag, way more than €30m (£26m), they decided not to bid. There are many clubs in the race [to sign him]. “When I was speaking to my sources during the summer about Mudryk with clubs around Europe, they told me from Shakhtar, they really think this guy is worth way more than €30m.” (via Que Golazo)

The player himself, opened the door to a potential switch to North London in an interview with CBS Sports.

Yes, I think every guy dreams about playing in the Premier League,” “Arsenal is a very good team, very good coach. I like the way they play. “Yes, from my side, I can’t say no, but a transfer is not only my decision.” (via CBS Sports)

However, Arsenal will now face stiff competition as CalcioMercato claims that Liverpool are also eyeing a move to sign the Ukrainian international in January. The Reds have struggled this season in front of the goal, having lost Sadio Mane to FC Bayern in the summer. Therefore, Mudryk has emerged as a potential target for Jurgen Klopp, who will not only be an immediate reinforcement but also an option for the future.

Our View

Klopp is in desperate need of answers to rectify Liverpool’s current situation. The Merseyside outfit have struggled in all aspects this season and their big-money signing in Darwin Nunez has failed to deliver so far.

The lackluster form of Mohamed Salah has not helped Liverpool’s situation either. Klopp’s side is currently eighth in the league, having secured only nine points from a possible 18.

Mudryk is one of the more exciting prospects in Europe at the moment. His dazzling style of play has not gone unnoticed and he is also lighting up the UEFA Champions League, having scored twice and assisted as many times in only two appearances.

It is likely that his value next summer will skyrocket and the best chance to grab him for less will be this January. Moreover, Mudryk can unlock his true potential under an attacking coach like Klopp.

However, Arsenal will also be vying for his signature as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attack this winter so it will be interesting to see if either club can lure him to England.