Liverpool could sign Barca star Memphis Depay in January

Spanish outlet Sport has reported that Liverpool and Barcelona are exploring a potential swap deal for January.

The report has revealed that the two clubs are looking to revamp their frontlines and the proposed deal would see Memphis Depay move to Anfield with Roberto Firmino going the other way.

Firmino is in the final year of his contract and has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool. The Brazilian, due to a combination of injuries and poor form, has lost his place in the lineup with Jurgen Klopp preferring Diogo Jota up top. Firmino also has £85m summer signing Darwin Nunez to compete with. That being said, Memphis Depay is in sort of a similar situation at the Spotify Camp Nou as well.

The Dutchman, despite starting Barca’s last two games, has struggled to nail down a permanent spot in Xavi Hernandez’s lineup. In fact, Depay was linked with a move this past summer but ended up staying and now the report adds that Depay might not see the end of the ongoing season with Barcelona. The Netherlands international is also in the final year of his deal with the former La Liga champions.

Our View

Memphis Depay is one of the more versatile forwards in Europe. His mentality is unmatched and he would be an invaluable addition to Klopp’s dressing room.

Depay can play anywhere in the frontline and can also drop back to the middle of the park if needed. He has had the experience of playing in the Premier League, albeit an unsatisfactory one. Having said that, he would also be eager to turn things around for himself in England, should the opportunity arise.

There would be a lot of clubs interested in signing someone of Depay’s quality next summer as he would be available for free. Therefore, Liverpool may need to move fast if they want to land him and beat the competition. Moreover, at this stage, it looks unlikely that the 28-year-old will renew with Barca as Xavi has a stacked attack at his disposal.