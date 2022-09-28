Manchester United in the hunt to sign Justin Timber from Ajax

After bringing in the likes of Anthony and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, Manchester United’s shopping from the Dutch giants looks likely to continue as they eye a move for Jurrien Timber, according to CalcioMercato.

Timber was linked to a move to the Red Devils in the past summer transfer window. But the club eventually went all out for his teammate Martinez, in a deal that has the potential to reach an astonishing £57 million.

It appears like new manager Erik Ten Hag does not see England international Harry Maguire as a reliable option in his new-look backline. The former Leicester City man has just played 280 minutes of football for his current employers and won’t be expected to play a major role for the rest of the season.

That’s where Timber comes in as CalcioMercato claims that Man Utd are eyeing a move for the defender. With the center-back being just 21, he has the potential to be in United’s backline for years to come. After having formerly worked with him at Ajax, Ten Hag looks keen on a reunion in the winter transfer window.

However, landing top talent has never been a walk in the park for any club in the world. It’s extremely rare to see only one vulture having a whole treat to himself, without any fight.

In the current case, it is Jose Mourinho’s Roma. The Italian side have reportedly earmarked Timber as their prime target for the center-back position. If they qualify for the illustrious Champions League next season, things can start to get uphill for Man United.

Bayern Munich is another club that has shown interest in the 21-year-old, who has made 84 appearances for de Godenzonen, while also representing the Netherlands eight times.

According to the report, Ajax want £27m [€30m] to sanction the sale of their prized asset. And in today’s market that price will seem like a bargain to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

It will be intriguing to see whether the red half of Manchester make the move for a center-back in the winter or the summer transfer window. That question is still uncertain to many.

But one thing has come to become a certainty. That Ten Hag wants to replace Harry Maguire as soon as possible.