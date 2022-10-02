Man City vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City will be looking to close the gap at the top when they take on Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola opts to go with Nathan Ake alongside Akanji in the middle of City’s defence so Ruben Dias is on the bench. Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker are the full-backs with Ederson once again keeping goal for the defending Premier League champions.

Rodri misses out in midfield due to a knock so Ilkay Gundogan starts along with Bernardo Silva in the middle of the park. Kevin de Bruyne starts once again and the Belgian international will be a big danger that United need to keep an eye on.

The Red Devils will also be facing the ominous task of keeping Erling Haaland quiet as the Norwegian leads the line up front for Man City and he’ll be looking to add to his 14 goals this season. Phil Foden and Jack Grealish support Haaland in attack so Riyad Mahrez is among the substitutes.

The big news for Manchester United is that Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench as Marcus Rashford is fit to return to the starting eleven after overcoming a muscle issue. Anthony Martial is also back in the squad but he has to settle for a place on the bench.

David De Gea keeps goal for United this afternoon while Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia occupy the full-back positions. Luke Shaw is on the bench along with Victor Lindelof as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane start in the middle of defence.

Scott McTominay also keeps his place in midfield so Casemiro and Fred have to make do with a place among the Man Utd substitutes. Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes start for the visitors once again today while Jadon Sancho and Antony start in the wide positions.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man City

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

Subs: Dias, Laporte, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Carson, Palmer, Lewis

Man Utd

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Sancho, Rashford.

Subs: Lindelof, Ronaldo, Martial, Fred, Casemiro, Heaton, Shaw, Pellistri, Elanga.