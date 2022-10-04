[Teams] Liverpool vs Rangers: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Rangers in the Champions League at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made some changes from the side that drew 3-3 with Brighton in the Premier League at the weekend. The German coach has opted to start Alisson Becker in goal once again while Trent Alexander-Arnold also keeps his place at right-back despite his disappointing form lately.

Virgil van Dijk marshals the Liverpool back four and the Dutch international will be hoping to return to his best form following a poor start to the new season. Joel Matip partners van Dijk with Joe Gomez having to make do with a place on the bench this evening.

Kostas Tsimikas continues at left-back as Andrew Robertson is still not fit to return from injury just yet. Thiago Alcantara starts in the Liverpool midfield and he’s once again joined by skipper Jordan Henderson. Fabinho has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Klopp has opted for all-out attack tonight as he’s selected four forwards. Mohamed Salah keeps his place in attack and the Egyptian international will be hoping to get himself among the goals tonight.

Luis Diaz gets a recall to the starting eleven while Diogo Jota is also recalled to start for the Merseysiders. Summer signing Darwin Nunez is also handed a recall to start this evening so it looks like Klopp is hoping to blow Rangers away with his formidable front-line.

Caoimhin Kelleher is on the bench for Liverpool along with Ibrahima Konate – who returns from a lengthy injury absence. Youngster Calvin Ramsay is also among the subs after recovering from injury while Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho join Roberto Firmino on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Konate, Phillips, Gomez, Ramsay, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino

Rangers

McGregor, Tavernier, King, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Tillman, Davis, Kent, Morelos

Subs: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Jack, Colak, Matondo, Kamara, Wright, Sakala, Arfield, Devine