Robertson out | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Arsenal

Liverpool get back to Premier League action when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker is certain to keep his place between the sticks for Liverpool this weekend. Caoimhin Kelleher will remain on the bench as back-up.

Defence: Liverpool are likely to stick with the same back four that started during the 2-0 Champions League win over Rangers on Tuesday night.

Andrew Robertson is back in light training after missing the last few games with a thigh injury. However, the trip to Arsenal is expected to come too soon which will come as a blow to Liverpool. Kostas Tsimikas should keep his place at left-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold responded to his critics with a superb goal in midweek so his confidence should be restored ahead of the trip to London on Sunday. Joel Matip should keep his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence so Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez will have to settle for places on the bench.

Back to 4-3-3?

Midfield: It will be interesting to see how Liverpool shape-up on Sunday. Klopp switched to a 4-4-2 formation against Rangers but he’s unlikely to deploy just two central midfielders away to league leaders Arsenal, so we expect him to revert back to his usual 4-3-3 this weekend.

Fabinho was dropped in the Champions League tie but the Brazilian is likely to be recalled to start in the holding role against the Gunners with Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara joining him.

That means Harvey Elliott and James Milner will have to make-do with substitute roles. Curtis Jones could be back in the squad after returning to training but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita remain on the sidelines.

Attack: A switch in formation would mean an attacker would miss out but Mohamed Salah is certain to keep his place on the right flank against Arsenal. Luis Diaz should also start once again on the left.

Liverpool’s big-money summer signing Darwin Nunez failed to hit the back of the net in midweek and he’s likely to drop back to the bench on Sunday. Diogo Jota may also drop out with Roberto Firmino coming in to lead the line up front.

Here is how we expect Liverpool to line-up: