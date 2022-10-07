Expected Chelsea line-up vs Wolves, Fofana injured

Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues edged Crystal Palace in last weekend’s league meeting at Selhurst Park following a stunning late goal from midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The London giants continued their momentum in midweek with a convincing 3-0 Champions League win over AC Milan in front of their home fans.

Chelsea should now be favourites to beat Wolves, who are presently lying in the relegation spots and without a manager after Bruno Lage was sacked.

Here is how Chelsea are expected to line up against Wolves:

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga did not have a lot to do against Milan on Wednesday, barring a vital save to deny Charles de Ketelaere before the interval. Regular choice Edouard Mendy is back to full fitness after his hamstring injury, but manager Graham Potter has no reason to drop Arrizabalaga at the moment.

Defence: Wesley Fofana was substituted early on against Milan with a worrying knee injury, but Potter has revealed that he has only picked up a sprain and could return in a few weeks. Trevoh Chalobah, who replaced Fofana in midweek, is widely expected to partner Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly in the back three.

Reece James was outstanding against Stefano Pioli’s men with a goal and an assist. He is a confirmed starter for the Blues from right wing-back tomorrow. At left wing-back, Potter could reintroduce Marc Cucurella, who was an unused substitute in midweek following his return from an illness. The manager confirmed in his press conference that he will be involved against Wolves.

Midfield: N’Golo Kante won’t be available for the game as Potter wants to handle him with caution after his return from a hamstring injury. There could still be a change in the two-man midfield with Jorginho replacing Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Italian star should be partnered by Mateo Kovacic for the second league game running.

Attack: Potter does not require any changes. Kai Havertz will be knocking on the road for another start, but Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are possibly the best trio in attack. Sterling and Aubameyang made an impact against Milan with an assist and a goal respectively. Mount is Chelsea’s best creative attacking midfielder.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Wolves