Man Utd set £22m price tag for Barcelona target Diogo Dalot

According to Sport, Manchester United have set their price tag for defender Diogo Dalot amid interest from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Dalot has been a mainstay in the starting line-up for the Red Devils this season. Manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he is the first-choice right-back over Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Despite this, United should be concerned over his future. His contract expires in June 2023 and there have been no talks over a fresh deal.

The club have the option to prolong his stay for next season but beyond that, they have no assurances. This has apparently caught the eye of Xavi’s Barcelona and Sport claim that the Catalans are contemplating the prospect of signing Dalot for a low financial figure. United value their player at £22 million.

Manchester United must avoid losing Dalot to Barcelona

Dalot’s future was heavily speculated last season but he managed to change his fortunes at the start of 2022. He has since evolved into a quality right-back option for the Mancunian giants. Ten Hag values him very highly, having barely played with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in defence this campaign.

Therefore, United must ensure that they persuade Dalot to put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract. The board need to back Ten Hag when it comes to player decisions and keeping the 23-year-old at Old Trafford should be one of the main priorities hereon. They should not ponder over the same.

Instead of Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka should be the player heading for the exit door if they need a solid competitor. The right-back is currently injured, but he has not been fancied by the head coach when available for selection. In fact, he has played just four minutes against Liverpool this season.

Manchester United have recently been tipped to return for Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries in January.