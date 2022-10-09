[Teams] Everton vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park

Manchester United get back to Premier League action as they take on Everton at Goodison Park this evening.

Erik ten Hag has made some changes from the side that beat Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday night but David de Gea keeps his place between the sticks. Diogo Dalot also starts once again at right-back while Luke Shaw comes in to replace Tyrell Malacia at left-back.

Raphael Varane is only fit enough for a place on the Man Utd bench so Victor Lindelof keeps his place alongside Lisandro Martinez in the middle of the defence. Summer signing Casemiro gets a start in the Premier League as he keeps his place in midfield alongside Christian Eriksen.

Fred and Scott McTominay have to settle for places on the bench. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield role for United while Anthony starts once again on the right flank.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo drops to the bench as Anthony Martial is recalled to start following his impressive form as a substitute lately. Jadon Sancho also drops out as Marcus Rashford is fit to return in the Man Utd attack.

As for Everton, Neal Maupay leads the line up front and is supported by Anthony Gordon. Alex Iwobi gets another start for the hosts while Connor Coady and James Tarkowski marshal the back four.

Jordan Pickford keeps goal once again while Seamus Coleman starts at right-back.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iwobi, Onana, Gray, Gordon, Maupay

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Vinagre, Garner, McNeil, Davies, Rondon, Calvert-Lewin, John

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Shaw, Lindelof, Martinez, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Antony, Martial.

Subs: Heaton, Malacia, Fred, Varane, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, McTominay, Ronaldo