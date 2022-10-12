Mason Mount shines again in Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Milan

Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount continued his fine form under manager Graham Potter as the Blues comfortably beat AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The England international recently produced one of his best performances of the campaign in the 3-0 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. He delivered an assist in either half.

Mount carried on the momentum against the Rossoneri last night. He won a penalty for his team in the 21st minute and in the process, he also got Fikayo Tomori sent off as he was the last man.

In the 34th minute, the Blues graduate delivered a sublime round the corner pass for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired his effort past goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu at his near post.

Mount was substituted at half-time and it was a clever tactical decision from Potter, considering the 23-year-old was on a yellow card after being involved in the confrontation for the penalty.

He was still adjudged the man of the match and fully deserved the award.

As per SofaScore, Mount had a passing accuracy of 89 per cent in his 45 minutes on the field. The attacking midfielder produced three key passes while winning four ground duels in the process.

Mount’s form at the start of the season was pretty average, but he has looked a different player under Potter. He should now be regarded as an indispensable figure from the starting line-up.

Potter has indeed backed him to make the first XI since he became the Blues head coach last month and he will be hoping that Mount can continue to make regular contributions in attack.

Chelsea will be eyeing a fifth successive win in all competitions when they face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues are presently occupying the final Champions League place with 16 points after eight matches.