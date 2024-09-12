Joao Felix to replace Pedro Neto | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Bournemouth

Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on September 14th at 20:00 local time.

The Blues were held prior to the international break at home by Crystal Palace, but having had the time to reflect on what went wrong in a team with several fresh faces, Enzo Maresca should be able to oversee his second win as Chelsea coach.

Here is how Chelsea could line-up versus Bournemouth:

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez has not kept a clean sheet in the season so far and has conceded five goals in three matches. However, he is likely to keep his place in the starting eleven despite Chelsea having several goalkeepers to call upon.

Defenders – In spite of looking shaky in recent weeks, Chelsea’s backline is expected to remain unchanged against Bournemouth. Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella will start in the full-back roles with Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill favourites to pair with each other in the centre of defence over a number of other quality options in the squad.

Joao Felix likely to replace Pedro Neto

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have been decent so far in the Premier League barring the fixture against Manchester City. They will once again start in a double pivot despite both players making long trips to and from South America to play in the World Cup Qualifiers for their nations over the last fortnight.

Cole Palmer has established himself as an indispensable member of the team and will continue to be Chelsea’s attacking midfielder. Noni Madueke, who has started the season well, could play on the right and £46 million signing from Atletico Madrid, Joao Felix, is likely to start his first game since returning to the club ahead of his compatriot Pedro Neto.

Forwards – Nicolas Jackson has been in great form for Chelsea this season as their solitary striker and will play against Bournemouth as well hoping to extend his great goal-scoring run.

This is how the Blues could look on paper: