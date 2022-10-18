Chelsea leading race to sign Denzel Dumfries

According to Inter Live, Chelsea are planning to make a January approach to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

The Netherlands star was heavily linked with a Premier League switch during the recent summer transfer window. Chelsea and Manchester United were considered as the main admirers, but there was no progress beyond the transfer gossip.

The speculation has not stopped over the past few months and Inter Live report that Chelsea and United are the leading suitors to sign Dumfries. The report adds that the Blues are planning a January assault for him following Reece James’ injury.

Inter have set a price tag of £43.5 million for the Dutchman, but could sell him for a discount of £35 million. It is reported that Chelsea have a good relationship with the San Siro club after the exchanges of Romelu Lukaku and Cesare Casadei recently, which could put them in pole position ahead of Man Utd to get a deal done.

Dumfries should be signed

Chelsea are currently without James until the World Cup break with a serious knee injury. This is a huge blow for manager Graham Potter, who may now depend on the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the right wing-back position.

Loftus-Cheek has shown that he can comfortably play from the role but he does not offer anything in an attacking capacity. The Blues graduate can hold up play and provide quality passes, but is not renowned for his crossing ability or regular overlapping runs.

Dumfries would be a like-for-like replacement for James. The Dutchman is not defensively organised as the England star but he can be a menace for defenders. He has good pace and is physically strong and won’t be overawed by the Premier League test.

Chronicle Live previously described him as an ‘explosive‘ star. Dumfries is exactly that after transforming his career over the past year. He was originally a right-back for PSV, but has been turned into a quality right wing-back for club and country in recent times.

This season, he has amassed two goals and two assists from 14 matches for Inter Milan. James has achieved a similar tally for Chelsea, having played three games less. If Chelsea were to sign Dumfries, they can reduce James’ workload in future to avoid injuries.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Manchester United also step-up their interest in the Dutchman but as it stands it appears Chelsea are ready to steal a march on their rivals as they look to get a deal done in January.