Expected Chelsea line-up vs Brentford, 3 changes

Chelsea make the short trip across west London for Wednesday’s Premier League showdown against Brentford.

Graham Potter’s men have won each of their five games after the September international break. The players should be full of confidence heading into the midweek derby against the Bees on the road.

Chelsea have been unlucky with injuries over the past few weeks. They are missing N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Reece James but Potter has confirmed that there are no fresh injury concerns.

Here is how they are expected to line up against Brentford tomorrow:

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga has been exceptional since taking over the gloves from Edouard Mendy this season. Potter termed his performance against Aston Villa as world-class after seven saves. The Spaniard is expected to start in goal for the derby.

Cucurella dropped and Silva rested

Defence: In his press conference, Potter hinted that Silva could be rested after leaving Villa Park with tightness in his calf. We believe that would be the case. Kalidou Koulibaly could replace Silva in the middle of the Chelsea back three. Cesar Azpilicueta should also come in for Marc Cucurella. The £49.5 million star was subbed off at half-time last weekend after being dispossessed several times. Trevoh Chalobah should partner them.

Raheem Sterling started in an unfamiliar right wing-back position last weekend but Potter quickly realised his mistake. Sterling played higher up as the game went on with Ruben Loftus-Cheek slotting in his place. With James injured, we may see a prolonged run for Loftus-Cheek at right wing-back. Ben Chilwell should be guaranteed his spot at left wing-back ahead of an under-performing Cucurella.

Midfield: With Loftus-Cheek taking up a wide position, Jorginho should be reinstated into the Chelsea line-up alongside Mateo Kovacic. The Italian has not been at his best this campaign and has been easily dribbled past on multiple occasions. There are now doubts over his future beyond next summer as he has not agreed on fresh contract terms with Chelsea. His present deal concludes in June 2023.

Attack: Kai Havertz was taken off at the interval against Villa and may now drop to the bench. Mason Mount has been simply sensational with two goals and four assists in the last three outings and is expected to start. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling should make up the remaining places. Aubameyang had scored in three straight games for Chelsea before drawing blank at the weekend.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Brentford