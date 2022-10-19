Chelsea keen on signing LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David

Jeunes Footeux has reported that Chelsea are keen on signing LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David this winter.

Graham Potter is keen on adding a new striker to his ranks and as per the source, he will have funds next transfer window to make the desired additions to his camp. Therefore, the former Brighton and Hove Albion coach has added David to his shortlist. It is however understood that Chelsea will need to offer a sum of £52 million (€60m) to have any chance of securing David’s signature.

The 22-year-old is under contract at Lille until 2025 and is currently leading the scoring charts in Ligue 1 alongside Neymar. David has netted seven times this season, scoring six from his last seven appearances.

The Canadian international was also the subject of transfer speculation last season and he has not discarded the possibility of leaving Lillie in the middle of the season. It is, however, unclear if that stance has changed for the striker.

Our View

David has developed into one of the exciting young strikers in Europe. Playing in a proper attacking set up in a side that creates plenty of chances, he is bound to flourish.

He is also versatile, being able to play as a right-attacking midfielder, so his versatility would be a useful asset for Potter at Chelsea. That being said, David is also pacey and has the physical attributes to cope in the Premier League. Standing at 180 cm, he could also prove to be a threat from corners or set pieces.

The New York-born forward has made 107 appearances for his current side and managed to find the back of the net 41 times, while laying seven goals for his team mates.

The ongoing season could be David’s big break and has captured the attention of Chelsea, so he could be set for a big-money move this winter.