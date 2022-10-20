Liverpool and Chelsea keen on signing Enzo Fernandez

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Liverpool and Chelsea are among Premier League clubs interested in signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January.

The 21-year-old joined Benfica from River Plate for an initial £8.7 million in the last transfer window and has already turned out to be a superb signing. He has chipped in with two goals and three assists from 18 appearances and has also caught the eye with his superb work rate and movement.

Sport now reveal that his performances have grabbed the attention of not only Barcelona but also Chelsea and Liverpool in England. It is added that there could be more offers after the World Cup and Benfica are already rubbing their hands over his future transfer. As per the outlet, the Argentine is now worth £43.5 million.

Fernandez would be a perfect signing for Liverpool and Chelsea

Fernandez has had a superb start to his career at Benfica. He has operated from either the holding or central midfield positions and has averaged nearly two tackles and one interception per Primeira Liga appearance. His record is even better in the Champions League with four tackles and two interceptions per outing.

His passing accuracy has also been very impressive at 90 per cent and he looks set to have a bright future ahead. Liverpool currently have Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who are in the final year of their contracts and they may want marquee signings for their midfield soon.

That could happen as early as January. The Merseysiders spent big on Luis Diaz in the last winter transfer window and they could do another repeat with Fernandez. However, they face strong competition as Chelsea are now focused on pursuing youngsters as part of the long-term project under owner Todd Boehly.

Chelsea have already made a statement with the purchases of young midfielders in Carney Chukwuemeka and Casarei Casadei this summer and Fernandez could be the next in line. He could be seen as a potential successor for either N’Golo Kante or Jorginho whose contracts conclude in June of next year.