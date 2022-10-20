Chelsea still ready to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Chelsea remain interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao during the winter transfer window.

The London heavyweights were keen on pursuing the Portuguese’s signature this summer but Milan made it clear that he was not for sale following their recent takeover. There has still been continued speculation linking Leao with Chelsea, considering he has yet to renew his contract.

The 23-year-old will enter the final 18 months of his deal in January next year and Calciomercato say that a winter exit can’t be ruled out. They go on to make a big claim that Chelsea are still ready to sign him, having already offered £104.5 million to secure his services this summer.

Chelsea could come again for Leao in January

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was very ambitious during the last transfer window. The club spent a staggering figure of £254 million on eight first-team signings and were still keen on landing Leao as they approached the transfer deadline. It won’t surprise us if they come again for the player.

The Portuguese played a starring role for Milan en route to their Serie A title success last season and has continued to shine with four goals and eight assists from 13 outings this campaign. His audition against Chelsea in the Champions League did not go as planned with two goalless games, but the talent is undoubtedly there.

The once Lille player has excelled with his ability to win take-ons and provide key passes for teammates. He is more than a one-dimensional player as he can score, assist as well as play in multiple roles. He has been found rich success on the left wing but was a specialist striker in early days at Milan.

His attributes should suit Chelsea and manager Graham Potter, who prefers to work with versatile forwards. Milan were left unmoved by the £104.5m transfer offer this summer, but Chelsea could fancy signing him with a similar package in the New Year if Leao is unconvinced over extending his Milan stay.