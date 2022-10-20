Chelsea step up interest in Victor Osimhen

90min has reported that Chelsea are looking to bring in a new striker next summer and Victor Osimhen’s name has assumed importance at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues sent Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan in the summer after a disappointing first season at the club following his big-money move last year. The source has revealed that Graham Potter does not count on Lukaku and is therefore looking to offload him permanently.

There is also consensus in West London that Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, despite scoring three times from six appearances, is not a long-term option for them at the age of 33. Osimhen, therefore, has emerged as a potential target.

The Napoli striker is said to be a favourite among the scouts and Chelsea could look to bring him in next summer, however, 90min says Bayern Munich are also showing a keen interest.

Speaking about the 23-year-old, Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said back in August that it would be difficult to say no to an offer worth £85 million (€100 million) for Osimhen.

“I don’t have time to think about these things, we have a game every few days. Is the club thinking about it? The club thinks of any situation that is of interest to our players.” “I say that if a club offers you €100m, it is not easy to say no. Since I arrived here, all the players have been on the market for the right price.” (via Express)

Our View

Osimhen is continuing his fine form and has picked up from where he left last season. Last term, the Nigerian international scored 14 goals from 27 appearances; this season, he has already netted four times from eight appearances.

He has the pace and the physical attributes to succeed in England and his stint with Napoli has confirmed that he can flourish in both defensive and attacking setups.

He would be a good fit for Chelsea and he is strong when it comes to aerial duels as well. Osimhen has been linked with a switch to the Premier League for a long time and next summer he could finally get his move.