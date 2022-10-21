Chelsea set to battle it out to sign Arnaut Danjuma

Premier League giants Chelsea are in the race to sign Villareal’s number nine Arnaut Danjuma, according to CalcioMercatoWeb

Danjuma has been on the radar of several European clubs in the recent past, but the Yellow Submarine have not yet received an enticing fee for their 25-year-old star.

Premier League outfit West Ham were interested in bringing him on board last summer but the striker rejected the approach from David Moyes’ side.

After starting the current campaign with a modest three goals and eight appearances, he would be pleased that the interest in him has not diminished. As per CalcioMercatoWeb, Chelsea and Newcastle are two English clubs reportedly keeping an eye on the striker, while current Serie A champions AC Milan are also thought to be tracking his developments in Spain.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has already given his managers a lot of resources by investing in the squad heavily, and that is not expected to stop in the upcoming transfer windows.

Danjuma is currently valued at £45m by German footballing site Transfermarkt, which is a fee that won’t be unsurmountable for one of the most powerful clubs in England.

Revamp

The interest in the Villarreal man makes sense. Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have attracted strong interest from several clubs on the continent. Thus, a departure of either one of them or both is very much on the cards.

If the duo were to depart, it will leave Graham Potter extremely light in the final third for the remainder of the campaign,

Danjuma has scored 19 goals in 42 appearances for his current employers, which is an impressive number. The fact that he has experience of playing in England, with Bournemouth in the Championship, is another element which makes his case strong. In his brief spell in England, he scored 17 and assisted eight times in 52 outings.

Having Danjuma in their ranks will certainly give the Chelsea frontline a different edge. Taking into account that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the wrong side of 30, while Armando Broja is arguably still not yet ready to play on a weekly basis, Danjuma can be the perfect addition to Potters side.