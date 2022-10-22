Chelsea and Man City ready to swoop for Kvaratskhelia

According to Napoli Magazine, Chelsea and Manchester City are among Premier League clubs that are ready to swoop for in-form Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli from Dinamo Batumi for £9 million last summer. He has already proved an excellent piece of business with seven goals and eight assists from just 14 games for the Italian outfit.

His progress has caught the eye of several high-profile European teams and Napoli Magazine report that Chelsea and Manchester City are two of the clubs that are ‘ready to swoop’ for his signature.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis plans to keep the highly-rated forward until 2024 at least, but it is claimed that he would find it hard to turn down a ‘tempting offer’ for the 21-year-old in the near future.

Huge fee

De Laurentiis has built his reputation as a difficult negotiator and he won’t sell anyone for cheap. A firm example is Kalidou Koulibaly for whom De Laurentiis rejected several big-money offers.

The Italian finally decided to sell the Senegalese star this summer to Chelsea, but his hands were somewhat tied by the fact that the central defender had entered the final year of his contract with Napoli.

In the case of Kvaratskhelia, he is contracted to the Italian giants until June 2027. Napoli made a superb decision to sign him ahead of several European giants and they are now in a strong position to dictate his immediate future.

According to Transfermarkt, the Georgian star is presently valued at £31.5 million, but Chelsea and Man City may have to cough up more than double of that figure to have any chance of agreeing a deal with Napoli.

The chances of Kvaratskhelia leaving Naples are very slim at the moment and it would require one of the interested clubs to make a humongous transfer bid to test De Laurentiis’s resolve.