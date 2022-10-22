Arsenal keeping tabs on Wilfred Zaha for 2023 summer

The Daily Mail has reported that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Wilfred Zaha’s situation as he holds off holding talks with Crystal Palace over a new deal.

Zaha’s current deal with Palace expires in 2023 and the report suggests that Arsenal could be eyeing a move. The Ivory Coast international has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent times and both, Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be long-term admirers of the 29-year-old.

The former Manchester United player will soon turn 30 and with him becoming a free agent next summer, it could be his last chance at securing a big move in his career.

Now, it is believed that Zaha may be trying to force a move away from Selhurst Park as he’s holding out on holding talks over a new deal. The forward is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt but the likes of Arsenal would hope to secure a cut-price deal if they made a move in January as they know they could snap him up for nothing next summer.

Speaking about Zaha’s future, David Ornstein on The Five Podcast said,

“Palace would dearly love to sign Zaha to sign him to a new contract I’m sure. But with free agency looming and he’s never had that big move that many anticipated.” ”Of course he went to Manchester United and it didn’t work out but since then we’ve seen Arsenal linked with him, we’ve seen Tottenham at various points, and we’ve seen Chelsea last summer,” ”That move hasn’t happened. Palace value him so highly as they know without him there’s a good chance they’d be in a relegation scrap. So they’ve always set a very high asking price. ” ‘There’ll be a number of clubs who will look at him and wonder if they can get him for nothing in the summer of 2023. There’ll be conversations I’m sure. Many in the game feel he’ll hold out and go as a free-agent and play in the Champions League.” (Source: The Five Podcast)

Zaha has made 439 appearances for Palace and is their record goal-scorer, having found the net 88 times and provided 74 assists for his team mates.

This season, Zaha has been one of the more instrumental players for Palace, having registered five goals from only 10 appearances.

Our View

There is no doubt that Zaha is one of the more experienced forwards in the Premier League. Every summer he is linked with a big-money move but the links have never progressed. Now, with his contract expiring next summer, he could finally get his desired move.

Arsenal’s project has focussed on buying young talent with potential, but Arteta knows he also needs a balance of experience in the team. Signing someone like Zaha will not only help the North Londoners in that regard but would also increase their attacking depth and provide competition for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Zaha is pacey and is strong physically and to get someone like him in a cut price deal, or even for free, would be superb business. Arsenal though, will have to move fast as the Ivorian will attract interest from plenty of clubs.