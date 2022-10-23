Graham Potter praises Arrizabalaga after 1-1 draw vs Man Utd

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was pleased with the performance of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Saturday’s Premier League draw against Manchester United.

The London giants had gone into the game with four wins from their previous five league matches, but struggled to impose themselves against Erik ten Hag’s men during the first half.

However, Chelsea gained confidence as the game went on. A foul from Scott McTominay on Armando Broja handed a penalty for the home side which was converted by Jorginho (87th minute).

Unfortunately, this was not sufficient for the win. Casemiro managed to score with a towering header beyond Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard got a fingertip but the ball went in off the cross bar.

Despite the goal conceded, Potter was pleased with the display from the 28-year-old. He made a couple of stops to deny Marcus Rashford in the first half which paved the way for the stalemate.

He told the club’s official website: “He contributed again. I think as a team, we defended quite well and gave everything – the running power was there. The area we can do better is when we have the ball and attack ourselves. But at the same time, we were playing against an opponent in a good place. So I’m pleased for Kepa that he can help us again; not so many massive chances but still he had a good game.”

Potter also acknowledged that Arrizabalaga was unlucky to concede in a separate interview with Sky Sports immediately after the game, he said (h/t BBC Sport): “Kepa was a bit unlucky but it’s only just gone in and the first goal we have conceded in a while but we have to take the positives.”

Arrizabalaga was on the cusp of leaving Chelsea over the summer and it has been a terrific turnaround for him. Edouard Mendy’s injury last month changed his fortunes but the shot-stopper still needed to step up with a string of stand-out performances for his team.

The Spaniard has been exceptional for the London giants. His current form could see him break into Luis Enrique’s World Cup plans next month. He won’t be a regular starter for La Roja but could at least make the 26-man squad as the second or third-choice keeper.