Chelsea have a ‘real chance’ to sign Declan Rice

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Chelsea are in with a ‘very real chance’ to sign West Ham United skipper Declan Rice.

The English midfielder has been gathering interest from several elite clubs and the Blues are among those who’re reportedly keen on signing Rice. This past summer, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Rice was not inclined towards signing a new contract at the London Stadium and could look to leave the club when his current deal expires in 2024.

The 23-year-old was linked with a summer exit but West Ham slapped a £150 million price tag on his head. Rice has been a target for the West London club for the last two years, as per Romano, but this past summer he revealed that Todd Boehly and co. were not prepared to splash that huge fee on the midfielder.

However, it appears they remain in the hunt and Jacobs suggests that Chelsea are in with a ‘very real chance’ of winning the race to sign Rice when he leaves West Ham.

Chelsea are targeting Rice as both Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are in the final year of their respective contracts and so far, there have been no signs of an agreement with either player over an extension.

Our View

Rice has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the league and is in line to get his big-money move. However, with West Ham unwilling to sell their man, his price-tag could ward off potential suitors such as Chelsea.

There is no doubt that with Rice, Graham Potter will have the position of a holding midfielder sorted for years to come. The England international is an excellent passer of the ball and is highly impressive when it comes to offering defensive support. He is also known to participate in building up an attack and is therefore a multi-dimensional player.

It is understandable on the Hammers’ part to value Rice at £150 million in today’s market but the fact remains that it is still too large a sum to spend on a defensive midfielder. Plus, West Ham will need to lower their valuation if Rice doesn’t sign a new contract over the coming months or they risk losing him for nothing in 2024.

Chelsea could very well make an offer for Rice this winter or next summer and if they do manage to get their man for far less than what West Ham are asking, it would be an excellent piece of business.