RB Salzburg vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Chelsea are in Austria to take on RB Salzburg in the group stages of the Champions League this evening.

Blues boss Graham Potter has made some changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester United at the weekend but Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps his place in goal ahead of Edouard Mendy. Thiago Silva also starts once again for Chelsea as he marshals the back three alongside Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella.

Cesar Azpilicueta has to make do with a place on the bench as does Ben Chilwell as Christian Pulisic is recalled to start on the wing. Raheem Sterling keeps his place in the Chelsea starting eleven while Jorginho also retains his place in midfield.

Conor Gallagher is given another chance to impress with Ruben Loftus-Cheek dropping out while Mateo Kovacic comes in for Mason Mount – who’s given a well earned rest by Potter this evening.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keeps his place as the Gabon international leads the line up front for Chelsea. Kai Havertz is recalled to support him in attack so the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja on the bench.

As for Salzburg, Max Wober starts in defence along with Bernardo while Nicolas Seiwald lines-up in midfield along with Lucas Gourna-Douath. Noah Okafor leads the line up front and is supported by Chukwubuike Adamu.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

RB Salzburg

Kohn, Dedic, Pavlovic, Wober, Bernardo, Gourna-Douath, Seiwald, Sucic, Kjaergaard, Adamu, Okafor

Subs: Mantl, Van der Brempt, Piatkowski, Baidoo, Ulmer, Simic, Diarra, Sesko, Walke

Chelsea

Kepa; Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Sterling, Kovacic, Gallagher, Jorginho, Pulisic; Havertz, Aubameyang.

Subs: Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Mendy, Broja, Mount, Zakaria, Chilwell, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Chukwuemeka