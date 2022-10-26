Expected Man Utd line-up vs Sheriff Tiraspol

Manchester United will play hosts to Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag’s men have picked up nine points from four group stage matches and need just one more to qualify for the knock-outs. However, there is more work to do to finish as the group winners, who will automatically progress to the last 16. United are currently trailing leaders Real Sociedad by three points.

Here is how Manchester United are expected to line up against Sheriff Tiraspol:

Goalkeeper: Since the beginning of the season, Ten Hag has relied on David de Gea in goal ahead of summer signing Martin Dubravka. With points and top position at stake, the manager is unlikely to ponder a surprise change. De Gea is expected to start during Sheriff’s visit of Old Trafford.

Defence: United have received a boost today with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire back in training after injuries, but the duo may not start tomorrow. It should be Diogo Dalot once again at right-back. Raphael Varane’s injury should see Victor Lindelof come in to partner Lisandro Martinez in central defence. It could be a straight swap at left-back with Tyrell Malacia getting picked ahead of Luke Shaw, who has been the preferred choice for the Premier League matches this month.

Midfield: With the importance of the fixture in mind, Ten Hag could stick with Casemiro in the number six role ahead of Scott McTominay and Fred. Christian Eriksen looks set to partner the Brazilian after having attended today’s press conference with Ten Hag. It has been a general practice that a confirmed starter from the game accompanies the manager for the pre-match presser.

Attack: Jadon Sancho had another quiet game against Chelsea and could be axed from the line-up for the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo served a one-game club-imposed suspension last weekend, but is in the squad for tomorrow’s clash. After making four straight starts in the Europa League, he should be backed to start as the main striker again. Marcus Rashford could be shifted to the left flank. Bruno Fernandes and Antony should complete the four-man attack.

Expected Manchester United line-up against Sheriff Tiraspol