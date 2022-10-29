Chelsea midfielder Jorginho waiting for Barcelona offer

According to Sport, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is prepared to wait for Barcelona’s contract offer in January before deciding his future.

The Italian has been a mainstay for the London giants over the past four years but he is about to enter the final six months of his deal with fresh terms yet to be agreed. The 30-year-old is eyeing a 25 per cent pay rise on his £120,000-a-week salary but Chelsea have yet to meet his demands.

Spanish outlet Sport now claim that the midfielder has a commitment with Barcelona and he will listen to their contract proposal in the New Year before considering options elsewhere. Meanwhile, it is also reported that the Euro 2020 winner is waiting for a fresh offer from Chelsea.

January decision

As per Sport, Jorginho wants to sort out his future in January rather than waiting until next summer. Chelsea have the opportunity to keep him by handing a pay rise but they may not do so, considering their ambitious plans for their midfield department next year.

The London giants have their sights on landing Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez in January after missing out on a summer deal. The club could also make a big-money move for West Ham United’s Declan Rice or Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham next summer.

Hence, they could part ways with Jorginho at the end of the campaign. The £36 million star should be an attractive prospect for Barcelona on a free transfer. He could be seen as a successor to Sergio Busquets whose performances have been on the decline this season.

If Jorginho were to join Barcelona, it is likely that his salary demands will be met alongside a significant signing-on fee. He would be reunited with former Chelsea teammates Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso, who joined Barcelona on free transfers earlier this year.