Expected Man Utd line-up vs West Ham, 2 changes

Manchester United play hosts to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Erik ten Hag’s side are currently sixth in the Premier League table and have the opportunity to close in on the Champions League places with three points at home. United should be favourites to beat the Hammers, having been on the winning side in the past four league meetings.

Here is how United are expected to line up against West Ham:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has been a constant in goal for United this season. Martin Dubravka has not even featured in the Europa League and this may not change anytime soon. De Gea will be aiming for a fifth shut-out in six appearances.

Defence: The Man Utd defence could be exactly the same from the 1-1 draw at Chelsea last weekend. Tyrell Malacia started ahead of Luke Shaw at left-back in the 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff but the latter should be a guaranteed starter. Shaw has an assist in each of his last two appearances – one of which came in midweek. Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez are set to make the back four along with Shaw as Raphael Varane remains out through injury.

Midfield: Similarly, Ten Hag has no reason to change things in midfield. He needs his best combination in the middle of the park against the Hammers. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have been his preferred and most consistent pairing this month. The former has become instrumental with every appearance for Manchester United and recently netted a crucial stoppage time equaliser versus Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, Fred and Scott McTominay will have to make do with places on the bench tomorrow.

Attack: Ten Hag may consider recalling Jadon Sancho on the left wing after being left on the bench on Thursday night. His inclusion could see Cristiano Ronaldo drop to the bench so that Marcus Rashford can lead the attack.

Bruno Fernandes and Antony are very much assured starters under Ten Hag across all competitions so they should retain their places against West Ham.

Expected Man Utd line-up against West Ham