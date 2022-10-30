[Teams] Man Utd vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United are back in Premier League action as they entertain West Ham at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag has made four changes from the side that beat Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday night but David De Gea keeps his place in goal once again while Diogo Dalot continues at right-back.

Victor Lindelof is ruled out due to illness so Harry Maguire is recalled to start alongside Lisandro Martinez in the middle of Man Utd’s defence. Luke Shaw also comes back into the side with Tyrell Malacia making way after starting against Sheriff in midweek.

Casemiro keeps his place in midfield and is once again joined by Christian Eriksen so Fred and Scott McTominay have to make do with places among the Manchester United substitutes this afternoon.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield position but there is a change on the right wing as Antony is ruled out with a knock. Anthony Elanga is recalled to start against the Hammers.

Marcus Rashford also comes back into the starting eleven after being tested in midweek. Garnacho drops to the bench where he is joined by Jadon Sancho. Cristiano Ronaldo keeps his place up front for United today.

As for West Ham, Lukasz Fabianski starts in goal once again while Kurt Zouma marshals the defence along with Craig Dawson. Aaron Creswell keeps his place at left-back while Declan Rice lines-up in midfield. Jarrod Bowen and Benrahma support Gianluca Scamacca in attack at Old Trafford.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Shaw, Maguire, Martinez, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Subs: Bishop, Dubravka, Fred, McTominay, Malacia, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Garnacho, Sancho.

West Ham

Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Downes, Benrahma; Scamacca.

Subs: Areola, Johnson, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Ogbonna, Coventry, Emerson.