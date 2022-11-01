Chelsea star Jorginho claims he is ‘very happy’ at the club

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has claimed that he is ‘very happy’ at Stamford Bridge as he approaches the end of his current deal.

The Italian midfielder has been the subject of transfer speculation lately as his contract is set to expire next summer. Chelsea have not been able to tie down Jorginho to a new deal so far despite the player’s agent hinting last month that priority will be given to extending his current stay at Stamford Bridge.

There have been reports suggesting FC Barcelona are interested in signing the former Napoli midfielder. The Blaugrana have been attentive to the 30-year-old’s contract situation at Chelsea and could look to sign him for free next summer if he fails to sign an extension with the Blues.

Despite rumours linking him with a move away, Jorginho has insisted he’s happy at Chelsea and enjoying life in West London.

What has been said?

“I’m very happy at the moment we’re all very focused on what we need to do. I’m enjoying life here. I’m enjoying working with everyone and I think everybody says the same thing. It’s enjoyable to be at Chelsea.” (via 5th Stand)

Joao Santos, Jorginho’s agent, has also insisted the midfielder’s priority is to stay at Chelsea over any other potential offers.

“We are due in June. We prioritize Chelsea and we are moving towards it. Another priority for Jorginho is to do well with the national team. Italy, of this I am sure, will make a great European ” (via Tuttomercato)

Our view

Jorginho has registered 204 appearances for the Blues and has proved to be instrumental for the West Londoners in recent years. In fact, it was his remarkable season in 2020/21 that helped Chelsea lift the UEFA Champions League while also making him a strong contender for the prestigious Ballan d’Or.

The central midfielder is among the very best in Europe and Graham Potter should do everything to keep him at the club. Chelsea should avoid losing a player of Jorginho’s quality for nothing next summer.

From January, Jorginho will be allowed to start negotiating a pre-transfer agreement with any club that may approach him in 2023. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Chelsea should look to act fast on tying down the Italian to a new contract.