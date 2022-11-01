[Teams] Liverpool vs Napoli: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool are back in Champions League action tonight as they take on leaders Napoli at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has made four changes from the side that lost to Leeds United in the Premier League at the weekend but number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker is among those to keep their places. The Brazilian international once again keeps goal for Liverpool tonight.

Virgil van Dijk marshals the back four once again and the Dutch international is partnered by Ibrahima Konate meaning Joe Gomes drops to the bench. Trent Alexander-Arnold continues at right-back for Liverpool but Kostas Tsimikas comes in for Andrew Robertson at left-back.

Fabinho retains his place in the holding role in front of the defence while Thiago Alcantara starts once again for Liverpool in the middle of the park. Harvey Elliott drops to the bench with James Milner given a recall. Jordan Henderson isn’t named in the squad.

Mohamed Salah keeps his place in the Liverpool attack while Curtis Jones is recalled tonight. Roberto Firmino keeps his spot up front so Darwin Nunez is the man to make way for the Merseysiders.

As for Napoli, Victor Osimhen will be the dangerman up front while he’s supported by the highly-rated Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Former Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele starts at Anfield along with Stanislav Lobotka and Andre-Frank Anguissa.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leo Ostigard, Kim MinJae and Mathias Olivera make up the back four. Piotr Zieliński, Giacomo Raspadori and Hirving Lozano are among the Napoli substitutes this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Jones.

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Elliott, Ramsay, Robertson, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips.

Napoli

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim MinJae, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Ndombele; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Subs: Idasiak, Sirigu, Jesus, Rui, Elmas, Lozano, Simeone, Zieliński, Zerbin, Zanoli, Gaetano, Raspadori