Marseille vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Tottenham will be looking to book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win over Marseille in France tonight.

Antonio Conte has made some changes from the side that beat Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend but number one goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is among those who keeps their place. The Frenchman starts once again for Spurs between the sticks.

Eric Dier is recalled to start in defence after being rested at the weekend. Clement Lenglet keeps his place with Cristian Romaro still missing due to injury while Ben Davies also retains his place in the back three. Therefore, Davinson Sanchez is the man to make way for Tottenham tonight.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg anchors the midfield and is once again joined by Rodrigo Bentancur – who grabbed a late winner on Saturday. Ivan Perisic is recalled to start out wide while Ryan Sessegnon retains his place on the left. Emerson Royal is dropped to the bench.

Harry Kane leads the line up front once again for Tottenham and the English international is supported by Hueng-min Son and Lucas Moura. Yves Bissouma has to settle for a place among the Spurs subtitutes.

As for Marseille, there is a familiar look to the team as former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez starts up front. Matteo Guendouzi also starts for the Ligue 1 outfit while Sead Kolasinac is on the bench. On-loan Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares starts out wide.

On loan Manchester United defender Eric Bailly also starts for Marseille while former West Ham star Dimitry Payet is on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Marseille

Lopez; Mbemba, Bailly, Balerdi; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Harit; Sanchez

Subs: Ngapandouentnbu, Blanco, Gigot, Gerson, Payet, Suarez, Under, Kolasinac, Kabore.

Tottenham

Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Moura, Kane, Son

Subs: Forster, Royal, Spence, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Skipp, White, Bissouma, Sarr, Gil