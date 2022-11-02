Man Utd in talks to sign £47m-rated Brahim Diaz

Manchester United have held extensive talks with Brahim Diaz and promised the on-loan Real Madrid man he’ll be a pivotal player if he moves to Old Trafford, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Diaz was once on the books at Manchester City but made just five appearances before being sold to Real Madrid in 2019. The youngster was then sent out on loan to AC Milan in 2020 where he began to fulfill his potential.

A successful first spell at the San Siro led to a two-year loan extension and Diaz has now racked up over 90 appearances for the Italian giants, providing 15 goals and 9 assists in the process.

The 23-year-old is due to return to Madrid when his loan with Milan expires at the end of the current season and is expected to try and force his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven.

However, it appears Diaz may have the chance to return to England as TeamTalk are citing a report from El Nacional that claims Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with signing the attacking midfielder.

The Spanish outlet says that United have already held ‘several meetings’ with Diaz’s representatives to discuss a possible move and are trying to convince him with the promise of an important first team role at Old Trafford.

The opportunity to play regular football at Man Utd next season will be tempting for the Spanish international as he’s unlikely to be a first team starter under Ancelotti if he stayed at the Bernabeu.

If Diaz agrees to join Manchester United, the report suggests a deal would cost around £47m [€55m] so it would be a significant investment by the Premier League giants.

Diaz can play on either wing but is predominantly a central attacking midfielder so if he’s been promised a starting role at United, Bruno Fernandes’s place could be under threat. The Portuguese international has struggled for consistent form this season so Diaz could be being lined-up as a long-term replacement.

The former Man City academy product has scored four goals and provided 1 assist in his 10 Serie A appearances for AC Milan so far this season and he played a key role in helping them win the title last campaign.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months but Diaz would be an interesting signing for Man Utd if they do end up buying him, as it would be intriguing to see what it would mean for Fernandes.