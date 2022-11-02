Liverpool consider a winter move for Konrad Laimer

90min has revealed that Liverpool are seriously considering a move to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer in the January window.

Laimer was almost headed to Bayern Munich this past summer but talks between Leipzig and Bayern broke down at the last moment and the deal fell through. The Austrian had his heart set on a move to Munich but now his entourage have told 90min that they are open to offers from the Premier League in 2023. He is currently in the final year of his contract and so far, there have been no signs of renewal.

90min suggests that Liverpool are interested in signing the 25-year-old and could now launch a move this winter as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his ageing midfield options following a disappointing start to the season.

The Austria international is currently recovering from an ankle injury that saw him sidelined for nearly two months. He is now close to full recovery and will likely return after the World Cup.

Speaking about the failed summer move Laimer said,

“I would have been ready to take the step in the summer. It was very close, but Leipzig’s go-ahead didn’t come,” (via 90min)

Our View

Konrad Laimer is an exciting player and Liverpool have the perfect opportunity to get someone of his quality for cheap in January. Leipzig will be tempted to listen to offers for the central midfielder to avoid losing him for free next summer. Laimer is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt but Liverpool would hope to drive that price down given his contract situation.

Jurgen Klopp is in need of immediate midfield reinforcements as his side’s struggles this season have been well-documented. One of Liverpool’s major strengths over the last few years has been the dominance of their midfield and unfortunately for them, that has not been the case this term.

The German tactician has seen his midfield struggle to control the tempo of games and to make matters worse, the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, and Fabinho have been picking up injuries. Therefore, it is clear that the current Liverpool midfield lacks rhythm and has become too predictable, so fresh blood is needed.

Laimer is a talented midfielder and is extremely versatile when it comes to playing in the middle of the park. He can not only play as a central midfielder but also in the holding role. He also carries an element of creativity with him and would be an ideal fit for Klopp’s system with his passing and the ability to slice open the opposition’s backline with through balls and layoffs. Defensively, he is adept at tackling and can cut off passing lanes.

Liverpool must look to sign Laimer this January when he will be likely available at a reasonable fee and the Daily Mail suggests the player is interested in moving to England. The former Premier League champions though, need to move quickly to beat the competition.