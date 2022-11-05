Expected Man Utd line-up vs Aston Villa, 1 change

Manchester United will be facing Aston Villa on the road in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Erik ten Hag’s side are currently one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle United with a match in hand. A victory at Villa Park could see them jump into the Champions League places for the first time this season if the Magpies drop points at Southampton.

Team News:

United are missing several first-team stars. Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams have been injured for the long-term while Raphael Varane is also out with a hamstring injury until the World Cup. Antony, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho are doubtful, according to Ten Hag’s latest update. Bruno Fernandes is suspended Here is how United are expected to line up against Villa.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has played every game for United this season and should continue to do so tomorrow, barring any unexpected injury. The Spaniard’s form has been truly exceptional and he made a sublime double save at Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Defence: Ten Hag has probably confirmed his backline based on his selection in midweek. Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are nailed-on starters in the full-back roles. Similarly, Lisandro Martinez is assured of his place in central defence. The only position up for debate was who would partner him and it was Victor Lindelof against Sociedad. The Swede is expected to start again.

Midfield: Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are the priority picks for the United head coach. Casemiro has proved a fantastic purchase after an indifferent start to his career at the club. He has won countless number of duels in United’s half. Eriksen’s quality on the ball and chance creation makes him a guaranteed starter in the United midfield.

Attack: Fernandes will be suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the league campaign against West Ham United. This constitutes an automatic one-game ban. With the Portuguese missing out, Donny van de Beek may get another start in the number 10 slot. It should be Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho flanking him either side with Cristiano Ronaldo up top. Garnacho looks set for his full league debut, having netted his maiden club goal at Sociedad.

Expected Manchester United line-up against Aston Villa