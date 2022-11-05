Tottenham vs Liverpool preview | Team news | How to watch | Prediction

Tottenham will be looking to close-in on the top two with a positive result against Liverpool in north London on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as group winners with a comeback win in Marseille on Tuesday night but Antonio Conte will be fully focused on Premier League matters this weekend.

Tottenham needed to stage another dramatic comeback last weekend when they came from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 thanks to a last gasp winner from midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

That win ensured Tottenham remain five points adrift of rivals Arsenal in third place and with the Gunners facing a tough trip to Chelsea tomorrow, Conte will be hoping to close the gap with a win over Liverpool.

However, the Reds head to the capital off the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Napoli in the Champions League and they’ll be desperate to get their Premier League campaign back on track.

Jurgen Klopp’s side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Leeds United last weekend which has left them languishing eight points off the top four in mid-table so Liverpool need a positive result against Tottenham tomorrow.

Team news

Tottenham have suffered a major blow with the news that Heung-min Son has been ruled out of the game after fracturing his eye socket in midweek. The South Korean is now facing a race against time to play at the World Cup.

Richarlison remains on the sideline with a muscle injury and although Dejan Kulusevski is back in training, he’s unlikely to be fit enough to start against Liverpool tomorrow.

Cristian Romero is still missing with a muscle strain but Lucas Moura and Bentancur are expected to pass late fitness tests to start.

Liverpool will still be without Luis Diaz due to a knee injury, Diogo Jota is also missing due to a calf problem and Arthur has been ruled out until after the World Cup with a thigh injury.

Jordan Henderson is expected to overcome a minor knee issue to start but Naby Keita and Joel Matip remain unavailable for selection. James Milner is also expected to miss out due to concussion.

Expected line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Moura, Kane

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

How to watch/stream

Tottenham vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday lunchtime. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Tottenham vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday lunchtime. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Prediction

Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: This is likely to be an exciting game in north London and it’s difficult to predict an outcome. Tottenham have not been playing well but have been grinding out results and they’ll be hoping to make a statement of intent with a win over Liverpool on home soil.

The Reds on the other hand have endured a nightmare start to the league season and are desperately trying to get themselves back up the table and in contention for the top four. Klopp may sense an opportunity with Son being missing and we’re backing Liverpool to take away at least a point.