Champions League last-16 draw: Liverpool, Chelsea & Tottenham given tough tasks

The draw for the last-16 knockout phase of the Champions League has been conducted today with Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and Tottenham all learning their fate.

Liverpool won five of their six group stage games, including an impressive win over Napoli last week, but the Merseysiders had to settle for second place in Group A after the Italians just beat them to top spot.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been drawn to face reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid in the last-16 in a repeat of last year’s final, so they’ll be out for revenge this time around.

After a poor start following defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb, Chelsea eventually won Group E – three points ahead of AC Milan – having taken 13 points from their six fixtures.

Chelsea vs Dortmund

The Blues will now take on Borussia Dortmund in the next phase. The Germans finished second behind Manchester City in Group G and will be a stern test for Graham Potter’s side.

Tottenham also won their group but it was a rollercoaster ride for the North Londoners. At one stage they were losing away to Marseille and looked destined to drop down to the Europa League. However, a stunning comeback saw them snatch top spot in Group D thanks to a last second winner in France last week.

Tottenham vs AC Milan

Antonio Conte’s men have been drawn to take on AC Milan in the next stage of the competition. The Serie A champions finished second in Group E behind Chelsea and should be a tough test for Tottenham.

Man City are among the bookies favourites to win the Champions League this season and they eased into the knockout stages after finishing top of Group G ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

Man City vs Leipzig

The Citizens will now take on RB Leipzig in the last-16 phase after they finished second in Group F behind Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola will be pleased with the draw and confident of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Chelsea and Tottenham face tough challenges but they’ll be quietly confident of being able to reach the last-8, however, Liverpool will know they face a real battle with old foes Real Madrid.

The ties will be played across two legs in February and March, with exact fixture dates/times due to be released later today.

Here is the draw in full: