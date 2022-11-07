Man Utd could move for Jonathan David in January

According to journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal are eyeing a move for Lille striker Jonathan David but could face competition from Manchester United if he impresses at the World Cup.

David’s name has been constantly linked with several English top-flight clubs over the past year and Jones claims that Arsenal are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the striker.

Mikel Arteta has build a talented young squad at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal are currently sitting top of the Premier League table after 13 games. However, they need more depth in attack as Arteta is overly reliant on his current front three of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

David appears to be a target but Arsenal will face competition as Jones claims that Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are also in the race to sign the Lille hitman. Not only that, but the journalist says Man Utd could also join Arsenal in the battle to sign David in January if he goes on to have an excellent World Cup with Canada.

It is suggested that the striker is currently valued at £40 million but that asking price would increase significantly if he shines for his country in Qatar later this month.

Top class signing

United have had a stop-start season in the Premier League and they are currently three points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the fourth spot with a game in hand. There needs to be more spending in January to boost their Champions League hopes and a new striker could be prioritised with concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial this campaign.

Marcus Rashford has been a bright spark for United this season with seven goals. However, just three of those have come leading the line. The club need more consistency from the striker’s position going forward and David would be a top class signing with his strong work rate, dribbling ability and knack of finding the back of the net. The Canadian has nine goals to his name in all competitions for Lille this season.

David could emerge as a regular starter for Manchester United during the second half of the campaign. Ronaldo’s performance levels have dropped and there are claims that he could leave the club in January. Martial, on the other hand, can’t be trusted to compete with Rashford as he has spent more time on the sidelines with injuries than on the playing field under manager Erik ten Hag.

We’ll have to wait and see if Man Utd step-up their interest in David but there will be a fierce battle for his signature if he does well at the World Cup with Arsenal and Tottenham also vying for the Lille hitman, so it will be interesting to see if any English clubs can lure him to the Premier League.