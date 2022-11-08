Chelsea lead race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Palmeiras starlet Endrick and have held several meetings with the South American youngster, according to The Evening Standard.

The 16-year-old has been heavily touted to become the next big thing in Brazilian football, after breaking a 106-year record to become the second-youngest scorer in Brazilian first Division history.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona have all been linked with the striker and Los Blancos believed they were the favorites to land the prospect’s signature. However, the Evening Standard says Chelsea ‘lead’ the race to sign Endrick and have held several meetings with the players camp to discuss a move to Stamford Bridge.

The player’s father Douglas is said to be at the heart of the decision-making when it comes to the striker’s future. Endrick’s entourage will give priority to the side that allows him to grow the maximum while also bagging a lucrative contract in the process. Any potential deal will only be signed early next year with the player moving in 2024 when he turns 18.

The Palmeiras starlet has become a household name in Brazil following his impressive displays for the clubs youth teams. In his 169 appearances in the Junior division, Endrick has managed to bag an impressive tally of 165 goals.

According to the newspaper, Chelsea are said to be hopeful that their financial might will lure Endrick to Stamford Bridge but a deal is reportedly going to cost around £61m [€70m], so this will be a significant investment for the West Londoners.

Our View

Endrick is already one of the great jewels of South American football and with the promise that he is showing, he could be set for a huge career in Europe. He has already drawn comparisons with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and therefore it is clear to see why he is highly rated.

Todd Boehly and co. are planning for the future and perhaps the idea is to start with Endrick, who recently became the youngest-ever player to feature in the Brazilian first division.

Only time will tell if Endrick can follow in Neymar’s footsteps but as it stands, he could be on his way to Europe in 2024. Chelsea must do everything they can to land Endrick and with the exciting project brewing at Stamford Bridge, he could become the next big thing in the Premier League over the coming years.