Man Utd submit proposal to Barcelona forward Memphis Depay

Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez has claimed that Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has an offer from Manchester United ahead of the winter window.

Earlier this week, reports from Spain emerged claiming that Depay wanted to leave Barca for free this winter. The Dutchman is currently in the final year of his deal with the Spanish giants and has no intention of renewing his contract. The report suggest he wants to leave this winter on a free transfer and believes that the Blaugrana should not stand in his way.

As it stands, he will be allowed to negotiate a pre-transfer agreement with any potential club that might approach him after January 1. Depay has fallen down the pecking order at Spotify Camp Nou with the summer arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha higher on Xavi Hernandez’s preference list.

The Express has claimed that Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is keen on reinforcing his attack in January and has identified the Netherlands international as a potential target. Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncertain future at the club is also said to be a factor.

Now, Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez claims that Man Utd have put forward a proposal to Depay to resign the Dutch international ahead of the January window.

The 28-year-old previously played for the Manchester giants before leaving for Lyon in 2017. He endured two disappointing campaigns at Old Trafford and failed to live up to his potential, so was offloaded by Jose Mourinho. Depay has, however, rediscovered his formsince leaving England and was Barcelona’s top scorer last season with 13 goals.

Our View

Manchester United are in need of a goal-scoring option with Ronaldo currently out of form and Anthony Martial battling constant injury issues.

There is no doubt that ten Hag would be benefitted from Depay’s arrival and he would considerably strengthen their attack for the rest of the season. Apart from giving options to the former Ajax boss, he would also generate competition for places in the frontline, given his versatility and ability to play anywhere in the front three.

It would also be a bargain for United if they can land Depay on a free deal this winter but it remains to be seen if Barcelona agree to the player’s wishes as they are currently in midst of a financial crisis.