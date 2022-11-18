Chelsea keeping close tabs on Frenkie de Jong

London World has claimed that Chelsea will send scouts to Qatar to keep a close watch on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong during the World Cup.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer but Barcelona’s demands and his deferred wages meant that a deal could not be ironed out. Chelsea were also touted as a potential destination for de Jong during the latter stages of the summer but he refused to leave Barcelona.

While he has endured a slow start to the campaign, de Jong has proven his worth at Spotify Camp Nou and is now a regular feature under Xavi Hernandez. In fact, reports from Spain suggest that Barca are looking at him as a potential replacement for veteran Sergio Busquets, who is touted to leave the club at the end of this season.

Graham Potter is said to be in the market for a new midfielder and is reportedly a ‘huge admirer’ of the Netherlands international. The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager is looking to do business this winter in what will be his first transfer window with the West Londoners since taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are in a dilemma with regard to the futures of their two key midfielders. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are in the final years of their respective deals and so far, there has been no indication of a contract renewal. And, to make matters worse, Kante is out injured while Jorginho is managing a knee injury.

It looks like Potter is now looking ahead to the future and London World claims the Chelsea boss will send scouts to keep a close eye on de Jong during the World Cup ahead of a potential swoop this winter. The report suggests that the midfielder is rated at £70m.

Our View

Potter is said to be in the market for a midfielder with a profile similar to de Jong. The former Ajax star is one of the best players in his position and can play either as a holding midfielder or a central midfielder.

De Jong is known for his ability to drive forward with the ball and contribute defensively. He also does not lose possession easily and can also create chances with long passes, so he would be a good fit for Potters system.

Chelsea would be immensely benefitted if he could get their hands on de Jong but with the way his season is shaping up, Barca will be reluctant to sell their man anytime soon.